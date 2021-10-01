Horizon’s Give Where You Live NKY giving circle awards $6k to No Limits Spinal Cord Injury Recovery















Give Where You Live NKY giving circle members awarded $6,000 to No Limits Spinal Cord Injury Recovery Foundation in a process that took less than an hour.

The grant brings total awards from the giving circle to more than $60,000, all benefiting Northern Kentucky nonprofits.

“The members of Give Where You Live NKY have made a tremendous impact in our Northern Kentucky community with their generosity,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “This giving circle has provided members with a quick and fun way to join together with their neighbors to meaningfully support a variety of local causes.”

Give Where You Live NKY is a joint initiative presented by Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky and Mueller Financial, Inc., and its format lends itself to busy community members who are looking for an easy way to give back to nonprofits that serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

“Shortly after our son, Elliot, was seriously injured 5 years ago with a severely damaged spinal cord many rose to the occasion to help us through a difficult and complicated period. Some of the people we knew and some we didn’t, but all were instrumental in assisting us,” said No Limits Founder Craig Feltner. “We formed the No Limits Spinal Cord Injury Recovery Foundation to carry our experience forward. Our mission is to help support victims of spinal cord injuries and their families with either equipment, home modifications, an experience or simply someone to talk to. Support from a grassroots organization like Give Where You Live and Horizon Community Funds is immensely helpful in furthering our mission and reaffirms our purpose. Stefanie and I are very grateful for receiving the most recent grant and still haven’t removed the smile from our faces.”

The final 2021 Give Where You Live NKY meeting will be held on December 9 at Molly Malone’s from 6-7 p.m.

“It was incredible to see a first-time nominee like No Limits win the funds this round,” said Mueller Financial Partner Woody Mueller. “The Feltners’ personal story obviously resonated with the majority of our group’s members, and we couldn’t be more excited for them.”

The giving circle runs on a tight schedule at each meeting. Participating members nominate a nonprofit of their choice, and three names are randomly selected and briefly discussed by the group. The members then vote on their favorite of the three organizations, and each member contributes $100 for the grant to the winning organization. All takes place in under an hour, just four times per year.

The format of Give Where You Live NKY also provides a way to connect funds to nonprofits without the need for nonprofits to expend financial resources and staff time on fundraising.

The previous winners of Give Where You Live grants include The Scheben Care Center in Florence; The Gateway Community and Technical College Foundation, which has campus sites across Northern Kentucky; Lucky Tales Rescue in Fort Thomas; Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Covington; Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center in Florence; Family Nurturing Center in Florence; GO Pantry in Florence; The Barracks Project in Covington; Covington Partners in Covington; Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky in Covington; and Esperanza Center in Covington.

The community can get involved by reaching out to Nancy Grayson at ngrayson@horizonfunds.org or 859.757.1552, or by visiting www.nkygives.org. For more information on No Limits, visit www.nolimitsspinalinjury.org.