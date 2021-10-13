Highlands, CovCath boys soccer teams will battle for berth in 9th Region tournament final















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Highlands and Covington Catholic boys soccer teams will square off in a 9th Region semifinal match on Thursday, one day before a district seeding football game between the two schools.

In the first round of the region tournament on Tuesday, Highlands defeated Cooper, 4-1, and CovCath clipped St. Henry, 2-1, to set up their semifinal showdown to be played at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Henry.

The last time CovCath won a region tournament game against Highlands was 2015. The Bluebirds won the last three playoff games between the two teams with two of them decided in a penalty kick shootout.

Dixie Heights knocked off Beechwood, 4-1, and defending champ Ryle defeated Newport Central Catholic, 2-0, in Monday’s other first-round matches. The semifinal game between Ryle and Dixie Heights is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at St. Henry.

Ryle (13-5-2) got goals from seniors Cameron Engel and Zach Barth in the win over NewCath. The Raiders have not lost a match this season, but they had to forfeit five wins in September for using an ineligible player, an infraction the team reported to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

Highlands (18-4-1) has an 11-0 record against 9th Region opponents this season, but has not played Ryle. In their region playoff game against Cooper, the Bluebirds took a 3-1 lead in the first half on two goals and an assist by Colin Pieper.

All of the goals in the CovCath-St. Henry match came in the first half. Camden Montgomery gave the Crusaders a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, but the Colonels jumped ahead on goals by Andrew Roland and Colton Pieper late in first half.

Dixie Heights senior Danny Pujuls scored two of his team’s four goals in the win over Beechwood, which was making its first appearance in the region tournament since 2016.

George Rogers Clark defeated Campbell County, 2-0, in the opening round of the 10th Region boys tournament on Tuesday. Brossart had a first-round bye and will play Montgomery County in the region semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday at Harrison County.

Boys soccer region tournaments

9th REGION

Thursday at St. Henry

Dixie Heights vs. Ryle, 5 p.m.

Highlands vs. Covington Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at Boone County

Championship final, 4 p.m.

10th REGION AT HARRISON COUNTY

Thursday

Harrison County vs. George Rogers Clark, 5:30 p.m.

Brossart vs. Montgomery County, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship final, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer region tournaments

9th REGION AT BOONE COUNTY

Wednesday

Conner vs. Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Highlands vs. Dixie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship final, 7:30 p.m.



10th REGION AT CAMPBELL COUNTY

Wednesday

Harrison County vs. Campbell County, 5 p.m.

George Rogers Clark vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship final, 2 p.m.

8th REGION AT CARROLL COUNTY

Wednesday

Simon Kenton vs. North Oldham, 6 p.m.

South Oldham vs. Walton-Verona, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship final, 8 p.m.