Dinsmore Homestead, Falcon Theater team up for ‘Interactive Death & Dying’; meet folks from the past















This year only, the Dinsmore Homestead Museum and the Falcon Theatre of Newport are hosting a “meet & greet” with six people from the past.

“Interactive Death & Dying on the Dinsmore Farm” will be presented just twice — on October 30, noon to 5 p.m., and October 31, noon to 5 p.m.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to have your questions answered.

What was a good death on Dinsmore Farm?

Why was Charles Flandrau’s death so upsetting?

Where did Nancy Magruder die and why?

How did Julia Dinsmore feel about living so long?

Reserve your spot on the tours that start on the hour. $7 for adults and $3 for students. All scripts are based on family letters and journals.

And a rich history it is, right in time for Halloween.

Call 859.586.6117 or email ccollopy@dinsmorefarm.org to make your reservation.