Behringer-Crawford Museum offering free dance workshop for kids by SOTA on Saturday















Kids, come dance under autumn's falling leaves in NaturePlay, Behringer-Crawford Museum's outdoor play space in Devou Park.





NKU’s School of the Arts (SOTA) will conduct a creative dance workshop and interactive performance for children aged four and up from 1 to 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, October 9.

The event is free and open to the public.



In case of rain, the workshop will move inside to the BCM Education Center, where masks will be required.



Questions and optional preregistration can be emailed to brumers2@nku.edu.



