Baseball coach with long string of winning seasons among new inductees into N.Ky. Sports Hall of Fame















Mike Holtz, the coach who guided Holy Cross baseball teams to seven consecutive winning seasons from 2006-12, will be inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame during its next meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Villa Hills Civic Club.

Holy Cross won 20 or more games in five of the seven winning seasons under Holtz. The 2009 team was runner-up in the All “A” Classic state tournament and the 2012 team made it to the semifinals of the small school state playoffs. He also coached the 2003 Holy Cross team that was runner-up in the 9th Region post-season tournament.

Holtz stepped down as head coach of the Indians after the 2012 season with more than 200 career wins. He is now principal at Holy Cross.

Bob Saalfeld and Kevin Timon will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the Oct. 20 ceremony that’s free and open to the public.

Saalfeld was a two-year starter on Holy Cross basketball teams in the late 1960s and went on to play at Thomas More College. In 1981, he helped start the athletic program at St. Cecilia Elementary School and worked with the YMCA to start a soccer league in Independence.

Timon was a three-year starter in basketball and baseball at St. Henry. He played basketball at Thomas More and was named the most valuable player as a senior. In 1974, he was invited to the rookie camp of the Kentucky Colonels team in the American Basketball Association. For more than 15 years, Timon coached grade school basketball and Knothole baseball teams.

Joe Danneman, sports director of FOX 19 WXIX TV, will serve as guest speaker for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He’s a graduate of Covington Catholic who began his sports broadcasting career in 2009 at WFIE-TV in Evansville, Ind.