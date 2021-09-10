‘We will never forget’: Remembering September 11 tragedy; memorials at CVG, World Peace Bell, more















NKY will remember the tragedy of September 11 in various ways on its 20th anniversary. All of us will be remembering where we were when it happened — and all the sad and scary hours to follow.

CVG commemorates anniversary

To commemorate the anniversary of the attacks, CVG Airport, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Federal Aviation Administration will hold a special program at 8:40 a.m., to last until 9 a.m., at the ticketing level bridge area in the main Terminal. Speakers will share their remembrances of the fatal day.

The program will be livestreamed on CVG’s Facebook page.

Newport memorial service

City Officials and Newport’s First Responders will also commemorate the tragic 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

The event starts at 9:59 a.m. Saturday, September 11th, to recognize the time of first tower collapse. This memorial service will be hosted at The World Peace Bell – 425 York Street. The public is encouraged to attend.

The Mayor will speak during the event with Father Matthew Young offering a prayer.

Retired Newport Fire Captain Clay James will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by Newport Police Captain Paul Kunkel presenting the timeline of events on that tragic day.

The Memorial service will conclude with taps from Isaiah Boulware and Tyler Mobarry singing “God Bless America.”

Parking will be on the streets surrounding the 9/11 and NKY Firefighters Memorial. Additional parking is available off York Street in the Builder’s Surplus lot.

Crescent Springs Tunnel to Towers 5K

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, established in memory of a fallen 9/11 firefighter, whose mission is to honor and support first responders and the military, will hold its 4th annual Northern Kentucky Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk at the Crescent Springs Community Park. This is the location of the Northern Kentucky 9/11 memorial.

The event will celebrate local first responders while also remembering those who lost their lives on 9/11. There will be several firefighters running in gear in honor of Stephen Siller.

On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m.

Erlanger hosting Remember: Wills for First Responders

The Remember: Wills for First Responders event is hosted by the Erlanger Fire Department at the Erlanger Council Chamers from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Volunteer lawyers and paralegals come together for day-long events to provide wills, living wills and health care proxies to first responders and their spouses, completely free of charge.

Paralegal volunteers will be assisting with intake, drafting, witnessing, and notarizing documents. Attorney volunteers will be meeting with first responders to provide legal counsel.

The Emerald Society band will perform throughout the day to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Florence – Patriot Day Remembrance

A Patriot Day Remembrance Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 will be held at the Florence Y’alls Stadium starting at 5 p.m.

The event will be a tribute to first responders and will feature a baseball game with the Florence Y’alls, music, fireworks and more.

There will also be a patriotic performance by the Northern Kentucky Brotherhood Singers, recognition of Boone County’s first responders, viewing of a piece of the structural steel from the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, pictorial timeline of 9/11 events, fireworks by Elite Pyrotechnics and a musical performance by Cassette Junkies Band.