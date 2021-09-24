School briefs: Blue Ribbon Schools, National Merit scholars, crime scene ‘fun’, Gateway ‘best employer’















Two NKY schools are among seven Kentucky schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, the U.S. Department of Education said.

The recognition is based on a school’s academic performance or its progress in closing achievement gaps, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Tuesday in a statement.

The NKY Kentucky schools included on the list were Blessed Sacrament Elementary School in Fort Mitchell and Saint Henry District School in Erlanger.

The other Kentucky schools were Anchorage Public School, Gamaliel Elementary School, Rosa Parks Elementary School in Lexington, Greathouse Shryock Traditional School in Louisville and Heath Elementary School in West Paducah.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

This was St. Henry’s second National Blue Ribbon award, having previously won the honor in 2012.

St. Henry District High School’s Principal, David Gish, also reiterated the significance of earning a second National Blue Ribbon Award this year. “This recognition is especially meaningful as the qualifying academic data came from our 2020 graduating class, a class that left campus on Friday, March 13, 2020, completing their senior year without ever returning to a traditional classroom.”

Highlands National Merit scholars

Highlands High School seniors Katherine (Katie) Wilson and Logan Walsh have been named Semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Cov Cath National Merit scholars

Covington Catholic senior Samuel Epplen has been recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation as a Semi Finalist in the 67th annual National Merit® Scholarship Program. Jacob Finley and Zach Smith, were named National Merit® Commended Students.

Epplen is the son of Kelly Epplen of Edgewood and the late Michel Epplen. Finley is the son of Brian and Kim Finley of Crescent Springs and Smith is the son of William and Sara Smith of Burlington.

Last fall, roughly 1.5 million juniors in more than 21,000 high schools across the country entered the 2022 program by taking the PSAT/NMSQT Qualifying Test. Of those juniors, only 16,000, less than 1%, are named National Merit Semifinalists, based on their scores on this exam. These academically talented students are now eligible to seek Finalist standing, moving one step further in the competition for some 7,500 scholarships worth nearly $30 million.

Crime scene investigators

Covington Classical Academy students teamed up with the Louisville FBI Emergency Response Team to get the inside scoop on what happens behind the scene of a real crime. Students got hands-on experience — lifting fingerprints and learning how investigators use them to solve crimes.

They also learned about how photography is crucial to an investigation, how blood is detected and how alternate light sources can be useful in dark places. And they got a thorough look at the ERT teams’ truck that goes along on every investigation.

The group called it a great experience — and also said it was great fun.

Forbes names KCTCS as ‘best employer’

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) has been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best-in-State employers.

“I’m extremely proud of our employees who work at our 16 colleges and the Versailes office,” KCTCS President Paul Czarapata said. “Because of them, KCTCS is not only one of the best in Kentucky but also in the nation.”