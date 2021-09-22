Peace, bricks and happiness: Lego artist Rodney Dicus on BCM’s NKY History Hour















By day, Rodney Dicus is a firefighter and paramedic with the Burlington fire department. By night (and weekends), he plays with blocks.

Dicus is the founder and president of OKILUG (the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana LEGO User’s Group), a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting and constructing sculptures, buildings, creatures and other imaginative creations from the tiny, multicolored plastic bricks.

He describes himself as a “LEGO enthusiast with a true love of the ‘brick’ who found many like-minded individuals to share the hobby and create, not only awesome builds, but an extended family through building and sharing.”

Dicus will discuss the history of OKILUG and its roots to Kentucky during the next virtual NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m., tonight.

Dicus will discuss the history of OKILUG and its roots to Kentucky during the next virtual NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m., tonight.

The presentation will take place via Zoom.



NKY History Hour's virtual presentations take place every other Wednesday evening.

