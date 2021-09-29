Kenton County School District celebrates bright spots in annual school report card data for 2020-2021















The 2020-2021 School Report Card has been released for the Kenton County School District.

Each year, Kentucky schools publish School Report Cards (SRC). School and District Report Cards provide information about each school and district, including test performance, teacher qualifications, student safety, and much more.

For the second year in a row, the School Report Card is without star ratings, which were not applicable for the 2020-2021 school year, as federal classifications were not calculated. Schools and school districts will retain their federal classification based on 2018-2019 assessment data. This is due to the U.S. Department of Education (USED) waiving the 2020-2021 accountability requirements. However, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) did administer summative and other state assessments for the 20-21 school year.

The Kenton County School District (KCSD) School Report Card reflects data gathered from assessed students and participation information, performance results from 2021 assessments, graduation rate, and the Quality of School Climate and Safety Survey.

COVID-19 impacted most aspects of education this past school year, including the annual statewide assessment. While we may not be able to use 2021 test scores to compare student achievement, they can still be used as a “temperature check” to address student learning.

In the KCSD, assessment data provides valuable information to schools and the district. State assessment data allows the Kenton County School District (KCSD) to notice comparisons and trends in relation to other data sets.

KCSD utilizes a Balanced Assessment approach, whereby data collection and analysis take place regularly and allow for adjustments to instruction in real-time. Multiple data sets are triangulated when making informed instructional decisions. In addition to state testing data, schools have ongoing data throughout the year in the form of common formative assessments, common summative assessments, progress monitoring, and diagnostic assessments

Through data analysis, the KCSD measures progress towards school and district comprehensive improvement plans. The KCSD utilizes data with a forward-facing approach through a Community-Based Accountability System. CBAS is an effort to build a meaningful and comprehensive approach to accountability beyond a single test score.

Within the 2021 KCSD School Report card, bright spots include increases for On-Demand writing, which showed gains with an overall increase in proficient and distinguished scores.

The Kindergarten Screener/Brigance increased with 71.7% of students kindergarten-ready. With the ACCESS for EL students, 70% of students increased by one or more levels moving towards exiting EL status.

The top 10% of ACT scores yielded a composite score of 28.8. Survey data for the Quality of School Climate and Safety Survey indicated over 90% of the students strongly agreed or agreed with statements about important topics such as:

• Feeling safe at school

• Knowing what to do in an emergency

• Safe ways to report bullying

• Feeling cared about/welcome at school

• Having an adult advocate

The current release of data for spring 2021 will be referred to as the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA). Therefore, the release of Individual Student Reports and Summary Reports will be called KSA, not Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress (K-PREP).

Individual student reports are anticipated to be sent home in the month of October.

