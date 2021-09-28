Cynthia Villacis of Florence named Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians’ Citizen Doctor of Year















Cynthia Villacis, MD, of Florence, was the recipient of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians highest award – Citizen Doctor of the Year for 2021.

Dr. Villacis received the award at the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians (KAFP) Annual Scientific Assembly in Bowling Green.

The Citizen Doctor of the Year Award honors an outstanding, community-minded family physician who provides compassionate, comprehensive care.

Dr. Villacis is a Direct Primary Care Physician(DPC) in Florence. A DPC physician has a smaller patient population so that they can provide direct communication and same or next-day visits. DPC practices do this through an alternative payment model based on a monthly membership fee. Nominations for this award come from not another physician but from the community.

Here is an excerpt from the community nomination letter – “I know if I need to see her, I will have no trouble getting an appointment. In addition, I know she will take the time to REALLY listen to my concerns and answer my questions. I never feel rushed when I am in her office. Dr. Villacis is truly concerned with the well-being of her patients. She is knowledgeable, professional, and caring. You cannot go wrong by selecting her for this award.

Dr. Villacis is a board certified family physician, completed medical school at Wright State in 1999. She did her Family Medicine Residency at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, graduating in 2002. She is a certified Life Coach and beside membership in KAFP she is a member in the American Society of Addiction Medicine, Northern Kentucky Medical Society, and Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. She started and owns Health Connections Direct Primary Care, PLLC.

Founded in 1948, the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians represents more than 1,500 physicians and medical students statewide. It is the largest medical specialty society devoted solely to primary care. The Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians is a chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

