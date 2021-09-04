Covington’s Center for Great Neighborhoods seeking nominations for Heart of the Community Award















If you know an engaged Covington resident – youth or adult – who makes the community around them better, here’s your chance to see them recognized.

The Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington is honoring community “warriors” for their generosity and dedication with its Heart of the Community Award.

“Covington thrives because we’re blessed with volunteers who, without a second thought, give time and energy to helping others, said Shannon Ratterman, Program Director of Community Development at The Center. “It’s just what they do.”

Nominations are due by Sept. 20. and the nomination form can be accessed online.

CGN notes past winners have:

• Demonstrated a strong commitment to Covington.

• Shown a positive vision for the community.

• Been successful in accomplishing projects and responsibilities.

• Clearly shown concern for others.

• Demonstrated the ability and willingness to bring people together to facilitate positive change.

• Provided creativity in thinking and planning (new ideas, new solutions).

• Maintained a positive attitude.

“Often these people work without regard for credit, but we just want to call attention to them and their work because as a way to express gratitude and, hopefully, inspire others to become involved in Covington,” Ratterman said.

Winners will be notified at the end of the month and recognized later this year.

For questions, contact Shannon Ratterman from The Center at shannon@greatneighborhoods.org or call 859-866-7524.

City of Covington