BBB Cincinnati gearing up for virtual Torch Awards for Ethics honoring area businesses Oct. 21















Greater Cincinnati’s only ethics-centered awards program is going virtual in 2021.

The Torch Awards for Ethics will be live-streamed on Better Business Bureau Cincinnati’s Facebook and YouTube pages on Thursday, October 21 at noon.

This year is the 21st anniversary of the Torch Awards. Through this program, BBB shines a light on local businesses and nonprofits that have exceptional character, build an extraordinary organizational culture and are committed to giving back to the community.

The Torch Award is the most prestigious award BBB can present an organization; it’s with pride that BBB prepares to celebrate over 20 years of giving such an honor to the local leaders that make our community so exceptional.

This year’s event will also celebrate the 2021 BBB Spark Award Winners. The Spark Award program promotes young entrepreneurs and new businesses that demonstrate remarkable leadership and the highest of standards. Additionally, BBB will recognize the recipients of its scholarship program; two local students won the 2021 Students of Integrity scholarship and will receive $2,500 toward post-secondary education expenses.

“It’s a privilege to honor all of the incredible individuals that make our market an outstanding example of business done right, even if we can’t host an in-person event,” said Jocile Ehrlich, president and CEO of BBB. “This program sets extraordinary organizations apart because we believe celebrating the best in our community makes our community better.”

Follow BBB’s Facebook page to get more information about the 2021 Torch Awards, and to be one of the first to claim a free ticket to the event. To learn more about the Torch Awards visit TorchApp.org.

BBB Cincinnati