Northern Kentucky University requires everyone to wear masks indoors on campus, urges vaccinations















NKU Provost Matt Cecil has announced that the university is requiring that masks be worn indoor on campus for everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, due to the delta variant of COVID-19 and the rise of cases in the region.

The mask requirement is now in effect.

NKU is providing reusable masks to all faculty, staff, and students using the NKU All Card at the Student Union Information desk during normal building hours.

Limited quantities of disposable masks may be available at the Welcome Center, Student Union and University Center Information Desks, Steely Library Distribution Desk, and Campus Recreation during normal business hours.

“We strongly encourage individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccination,” Cecil wrote to the campus community. “The current growth in infections underscores the urgency of increasing the number of vaccinated individuals in our region. The vaccines are safe and effective in preventing serious disease. Please get vaccinated if you have not done so already.”

NKU Health, Counseling and Student Wellness has vaccines available free of charge, and Kentucky residency is not required. Call 859-572-5650 or email hcsw@nku.edu for an appointment.

NKU has created a COVID-19 vaccination dashboard to track vaccination rates in the region. NKU also has testing available.

“Student success is our mission and it is important that our students are welcomed back to a vibrant campus with offices open, assistance readily available to them, and in-person classes led by faculty members at the front of the room,” Cecil said. “At the same time, our procedures potentially allow for some remote work or flexible work arrangements. Human Resources has created the Flexible Work web page explaining its procedures for flexible work arrangements.”

Cecil said the rising spike of Delta variant cases reminds us all that we are still not clear of the global pandemic.

“The only way to ease restrictions is to increase the vaccination rate on our campus and in the region,” he said.

He also reminded the campus community that the university has resources available to help during “these stressful times.”