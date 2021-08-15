NKU starts new academic year with convocation Monday; tune into live online broadcast















Northern Kentucky University begins the new academic year with its Fall Convocation for faculty and staff tomorrow, August 16, at 1 p.m.

Fall Convocation marks the first campus-wide in-person gathering since February 2020.

It will be held in the H. Gordon and Thelma S. Martin Ballroon at the James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union.

President Ashish Vaidya will welcome the NKU community back to campus and recognize the successes from the past year. A reception will follow the address.



President Vaidya will also recognize new faculty and staff and honor Dr. Kimberly Clayton-Code with the Frank Sinton Milburn Outstanding Professor award. Dr. Clayton-Code is a professor in the College of Education and serves as director of the Institute for Talent Development and Gifted Studies.

NKU will also present the CARES awards, which honors recipients for their extraordinary commitment to student success throughout the pandemic.

The Convocation address will also be broadcast live online here.

From NKU