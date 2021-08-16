KHEAA encouraging active military, veterans to take advantage of available tuition assistance programs















Veterans and members of the U.S. armed forces and National Guard may be able to take advantage of numerous student aid programs to help pay for college or technical training, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“Kentuckians who are bravely serving or have served our country through military service deserve to have help accessing the technical training and education they want so they can be equally successful as civilians,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “That assistance is the least we can do for our heroes.”



For example, active members of the Kentucky Guard who want to take advantage of the Kentucky National Guard Tuition Award can learn more by visiting the Military and Veterans section of kheaa.com.

The federal government also offers programs for the dependents of veterans and service members. Federal programs include:

• GI Bill benefits, first passed for veterans of World War II. The federal government offers several versions, with benefits that vary according to when you entered service, when you left the service and other criteria. More changes are coming as the result of the Forever GI Bill, passed in 2017. Visit benefits.va.gov for more information about your options. • Federal Tuition Assistance, for active duty members of all branches of the armed forces, including the Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserves. For more information, contact the college financial aid office or unit education officer. • Iraq and Afghanistan Service Grants, for students who had a parent or guardian die as a result of military service in Iraq or Afghanistan after September 10, 2001. For more information, look under Types of Aid at studentaid.ed.gov.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers Kentucky’s student financial aid programs, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES). Its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC), offers low-cost Advantage Loans to help students and parents pay for college or refinance student loans. For more information about Advantage Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.

Many of KHEAA’s student aid programs are funded by Kentucky Lottery revenue.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.

From Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority