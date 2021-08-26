Kentucky Department of Agriculture records highest-ever Ag Tag donations with more than $731,000















Kentucky farmers donated $731,627.67 to the Ag Tag Program for 2021 – the highest ever in program history, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

The amount donated this year is $119,884.59 more than last year’s amount, and more than the previous highest donated amount, which was $629,865.43 in 2017.

“I want to send a huge ‘Thank You’ to everyone who donated to the voluntary ‘Ag Tag’ program this year, surpassing all previous records and showing how much our agricultural community means to the state of Kentucky,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Through the years, the Ag Tag Program has succeeded in providing much-needed funding for promoting agriculture and educating Kentucky’s youth on the importance of agriculture in our everyday lives. Your generosity will help ensure Kentucky agriculture has a bright future.”

The voluntary donations are divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA). This year each group will receive $243,875.89.

﻿

The KDA uses its share of the Ag Tag funds for various programs such as the Ag Athlete of the Year awards, the Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award, Kentucky Women in Agriculture, and the University of Kentucky Grain and Forage Center of Excellence.

“The Kentucky FFA Foundation is thrilled with the 2021 Ag Tag campaign. We give half of the funds given in each county back to the local chapters in that county, so this means a greater impact in each community,” said Sheldon McKinney, executive director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation. “We also use Ag Tag donation to fund Ag Achievers grants, which offer much-needed technology upgrades to agriculture classrooms across Kentucky, provide travel scholarships to our students competing at National FFA Convention, and provide a great experience for our students at the Kentucky State Fair. The Ag Tag program has become a vital part of accomplishing our vision of Growing Leaders, Building Communities & Strengthening Agriculture.”

“Farmer-supported Ag Tag dollars are instrumental in supporting 4-H programs in all 120 counties. Giving allows local 4-H programs to grow youth as leaders, build their communication skills, and develop them into active, engaged members of their community,” said Melissa Miller, executive director of the Kentucky 4-H Foundation. “Thank you to everyone who chose to make the $10 donation and making this the best year on record in support of Kentucky’s youth.”

Kentucky motorists who buy or renew farm vehicle license plates, or “ag tags,” may make a voluntary donation of up to $10 to the Ag Tag Fund. Half of the 4-H and FFA funds go back to the county where the tag is purchased, where both organizations use the funds to support local programming, awards, and scholarships.

From Kentucky Department of Agriculture