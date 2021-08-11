Gordon Snyder receives Bethany Beacon Award from Bethany House for his volunteer leadership















Gordon Snyder of Commonwealth Hotel Collection, has received the 2021 Bethany House Beacon Award.

Thirty years ago, under Gordy’s leadership, the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association launched the first Mardi Gras for Homeless Children, to feed children in the community’s family shelters.

This annual event held on Fat Tuesday has raised over $2.14 million, including this year’s event, which raised $122,000 in the midst of a pandemic that has hit restaurants especially hard.

Bethany House also presented the Group Volunteer Award to the Board Members of the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association, staff from Commonwealth Hotels and the Commonwealth Hotel Collection.

“Behind every great leader is always a group of workers who make the vision a reality.” said Bethany House CEO Susan Schiller. “For 30 years, these volunteers have spent months planning the annual Mardi Gras event. They work long days to transform the Northern Kentucky Convention Center into the French Quarter in New Orleans — all to feed homeless children.”

Bethany House Services is Cincinnati’s largest provider of emergency shelter and housing programs for families experiencing homelessness. Founded in 1983, BHS supports families as they move from homelessness to housing, independence and self-sufficiency, ensuring each family has the necessary skills and supports so that they will not return to homelessness.

Learn more about donation and volunteer opportunities for Bethany House here.