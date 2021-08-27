Erlanger plans $1.25 million in development and future upgrades for three of its 12 city parks















The City of Erlanger is spending $1.25 million to improve city parks and develop a master plan for future upgrades to the city’s 12 parks.

Current plans call for major improvements to Silverlake, Rainbow and Flagship Park and the development of a master plan that will initially include Depot, Stetter, Locust and Railroad Depot parks.

“Well-maintained, inviting and attractive parks that appeal to those who want to be active, as well as those who just want to relax, are major factors in where people decide to live,” said Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette. “City council and our administration decided that our parks have been underutilized and need an upgrade as well as a long-term master plan. An outstanding park system is a service we are committed to delivering to our community, and this plan will get us there.”

Erlanger City Council approved the spending earlier this year as part of the city’s annual budget.

Erlanger Public Works Director Peter Glenn said the following improvements will be made at Silverlake, Rainbow and Flagship Park.

Silverlake Park, 110 Division Street

• New bathrooms

• New parking lot

• New playground equipment

• Improvements to the existing basketball and tennis courts and the addition of a new basketball court

• New pedestrian walkways

• New access road off of Division Street

Rainbow Park, 3007-A Rainbow Terrace

• New fencing

• New parking

• Planning for future improvement

Flagship Park, 1 Flagship Drive

• Playground surface improvements including installation of rubberized play surface

Director Glenn said work is also being completed his summer at Misty Creek Park at 9-A Creekstone Circle, including improvements to the playground.

“These are major upgrades that will really improve our parks,” Director Glenn said. “And with a master plan, we can begin looking at making improvements to even more parks in the near future.

City of Erlanger