CVG Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting team honored for heroic organ delivery during snowstorm















You may recall the harrowing dash to deliver an organ from CVG Airport to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center during a major snowstorm back in February.

CVG Airport’s first responders who reacted swiftly and courageously were recently recognized by the American Association of Airport Executives “for valor and commitment to excellence in the field of aircraft fire fighting and rescue services.”

Coordination with partners like the Kenton County Dispatch and Cincinnati Police Department were also commended. Firefighter Jason Bauman accepted the recognition in July for personally delivering the organ and transplant team safely during a major snowstorm with 55 minutes to spare.

The medical flight was intended for Cincinnati’s Lunken Airport but was forced to divert to CVG Airport due to winter weather. The organ and three surgeons on board the aircraft needed to be transported to the hospital within two hours. It was rush hour and heavy snow was blanketing the area.

The CVG Fire Department coordinated with others to determine the best route and receive an escort to the hospital. Normally a 25-minute trip, the team arrived in 65 minutes after maneuvering through snow-covered expressway shoulders.



Responders were Chief Steve Listerman, Captain Jeff Goshorn, Firefighter Jason Baumann, Fire/Medic Greg Holian, Firefighter Casey Jones, Firefighter Michael Nienaber, Firefighter Zack Smith, and Fire/Medic Sean Tilley.

CVG Communications