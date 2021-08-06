CCNK Behavioral Health, Horizon join forces to support youth and families with new fund















Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health and Horizon Community Funds have teamed up for a new fund that enables the latter agency to serve as an administrative support and donor outreach partner for CHNK’s crucial mental health work with Northern Kentucky youth and families.

CHNK provides a wide continuum of outpatient and residential behavioral/mental health services for youth who have experienced abuse, neglect, trauma, and other adverse environments. The healthcare provider also works closely with Northern Kentucky families who are in need of outpatient care and counseling. Multiple Northern Kentucky public and private schools partner with the organization in referring youth and families to a variety of treatment services.

“The team at CHNK Behavioral Health has a deep understanding of young peoples’ mental health needs and how to best work with them to unlock their greater potential,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We are eager to bring more awareness and donors to their crucial work in Northern Kentucky, and I encourage others to join us in supporting this new fund that sets them up for success now, and for years to come.”

CHNK’s entire team of nearly 100 healthcare professionals embeds a trauma-informed approach throughout all treatment services, including outpatient care, residential care, day treatment/partial hospitalization, and a therapeutic day school operated in partnership with Covington Independent Public Schools. It is currently the only healthcare provider in Kentucky to have achieved certification in both the Sanctuary Model of Trauma Informed Care as well in the culturally competent care of LGBTQ youth through its All Children-All Families approach to treatment.

“Our new partnership with Horizon Community Funds helps guarantee that Kentucky families have access to the right services at the right time at the right place and at the right level of treatment need,” CHNK CEO Rick Wurth mentions. “Our donors are the reason that over 6,000 telehealth services have been provided to youth during the pandemic and the driving force in caring for nearly 4,000 youth and immediate family members last year alone.”

Interested donors are encouraged to reach out to Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552 or ngrayson@horizonfunds.org.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

For more information or to make a gift to Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552. Checks can also be mailed to Horizon Community Funds at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, KY 41011 (memo: Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health Fund).