Boone County’s Josh Quinn named chair of meetNKY board; Emily Wolff and Bimal Patel are new members















Josh Quinn, a principal at Boone County Distilling, has been appointed chair of the board of directors of meetNKY, Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Quinn, who currently serves as board vice chair, replaces John Ellison, who has resigned from the board. A retired law enforcement officer with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Quinn is the first Boone County appointee to lead the tourism board since in 15 years.

“Josh has a strategic vision for how we continue to evolve out of the pandemic and has been a force for change and accountability for the organization,” said meetNKY President and CEO Julie Kirkpatrick. “Josh has had a long tradition of public service, most recently retiring from the Boone County Sheriff Department and the FBI.

“The last Boone County appointee to act as board chair was in 2006, so we are excited to recognize Josh’s ascension to leading the board,” said Boone County Judge-executive Gary Moore, who appointed Quinn to the meetNKY board.

Quinn is enthusiastic about the future of Northern Kentucky’s tourism industry as it continues to recover from the pandemic and looks forward to a full restoration of the economic impact the industry has historically generated. He also plans on making community safety a focus during his term as board chair.

“Northern Kentucky and the entire Cincy region is a place where the best of the North and South collide,” said Quinn. “Our team will continue to focus on delivering an authentic southern experience, adding our own unique component to the region, and working to ensure all of our visitors feel safe and welcomed in our communities.”

Kirkpatrick also lauded Ellison, a Campbell County appointee, for his 16 years of service to the meetNKY board and the tourism industry.

“John has been a tremendous force for supporting the work of the organization and leading the board during the difficult times over the last 16 months due to the pandemic,” she said. “John has given 16 years of service to his community and we cannot thank him enough for what he has done to make the Northern Kentucky tourism industry thrive.”

Two new members have also been appointed to the meetNKY board.

Bimal Patel is the founder and president of Rolling Hills Hospitality, a hotel and restaurant company. Patel is Campbell County’s hotel/lodging appointee.

“Bimal is a great addition to the board with his hotel interests across the region,” Kirkpatrick said.

Emily Wolff joins the board as the Kenton County appointee from the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association. Wolff is the co-owner of the Otto’s Restaurant Group, which operates Otto’s, Frida 602, The Standard Covington and Larry’s bar in Covington’s Mainstrasse Village.

“Emily is another great addition with her strategic focus on building innovative communities with a focus on art and preservation,” Kirkpatrick said.

meetNKY expects a board replacement for Ellison within a month.