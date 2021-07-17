Welcome House expands homeless outreach services to Lake Cumberland region















Welcome House, a Covington-based non-profit serving those experiencing homelessness, will start providing street outreach homeless services in the Lake Cumberland area of Kentucky.

The area includes Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Pulaski, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties.

Welcome House was awarded $314,221 from the CARES Act to provide immediate access to homeless services in the region, which has previously not seen a street outreach program.

Welcome House will be able to help homeless Kentuckians living in the Lake Cumberland region with basic necessities, access to benefits, and some housing assistance.

“This is a great opportunity for us to start serving our most vulnerable neighbors who reside in Kentucky- we have never served the homeless population this far south,” explains Amanda Couch, VP of Programs. “There is a common misperception that homelessness is only in urban cores, but this simply isn’t true. This is why there is such a huge need to provide homeless service throughout the state.”

Welcome House will provide immediate and/or emergency connection to resources in the 10 county region, which could include physical, mental and substance use treatment, food resources, providing basic necessities like food, water, and hygiene items.

Welcome House will also work closely with HHCK (Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky) and their Rapid Re-Housing Program to connect individuals and families to housing resources. With the funding, Welcome House will be able to employ four outreach case managers who live in the Cumberland area to assist those experiencing homelessness in Cumberland.

“We are really proud to fulfill a much needed service in this part of the state,” explains Couch. “So many of the people we meet have exhausted all of their living options. Unfortunately, in this region, they have never had the programs to help this population.”