Road report: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 update on work this week that could cause delays, closures















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports for work on area road that may cause possible delays or lane closures.

KENTON COUNTY, KENTUCKY – HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO

Brent Spence Bridge – I-71/75 Southbound/Northbound (191.3 – 191.8 mile-marker) – A routine maintenance project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge is underway. The project will require various lane closures on both the north and southbound decks of the bridge, as well as the closure of several ramps that provide access to the bridge. Currently, the two left lanes are closed on both the north and southbound decks. Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive, and when possible, use alternate routes to get around the bridge. The project is expected to be complete by Nov. 15, 2021.

For updates and detours, please go to BrentSpenceBridgeInfo.org

BOONE COUNTY

KY 237 (Gunpowder Road) – 0.7 mile-marker – A section of KY 237 is closed to through traffic between KY 536 and U.S. 42 until further notice. Gunpowder Road will remain accessible for local traffic from both U.S. 42 and KY 536 but closed just south of Sunnybrook Drive. Recommended detour routes will be signed.

KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) 0 – 0.6 mile-marker – A widening and road improvement project on KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) is in progress. Motorists should be alert in the work zone.

U.S. 42 Bridge (13.9 mile-marker) over I-71/75 (180 mile-marker) – A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk will begin. A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk will begin. The traffic pattern for the first phase of work has been set. One lane in each direction on I-71/75 is closed within the project area. In addition, both shoulders in both directions are closed within the project area. Also, traffic on US 42 westbound is shifted to the north while crews work on widening the south side of the roadway. No permanent lane closures on US 42 are anticipated while this work takes place. This travel pattern is expected to remain in place through late August. Motorists should watch for lane closures, crews, and equipment in the work zone.

KY 20 (Petersburg Road) 11.4 – 14.2 mile-marker – Work is in progress on a safety improvement project on KY 20 from west of KY 228 to Watts/Graves Road. Motorists should watch for crews, equipment, and lane closures.

I-75 SB (183 – 178 mile-marker) – There are no lane closures or impacts to traffic as a result of our work in the area. Please drive safely. An interstate rehabilitation project is nearing completion between US 42 to KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road). For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress.

KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. Traffic is on the new alignment from just north of Oakbrook Road/Carters Mill Lane to Rogers Lane to allow for the next phase of construction. The new traffic pattern will keep one lane open in each direction on KY 237 and Camp Ernst Road. All traffic will utilize the new roundabout intersection of KY 237 and Camp Ernst Road. This traffic pattern is expected to remain in place through project completion, which is expected by summer 2021. Beam placement work has been rescheduled for Friday, July 23. Starting at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., there will be a lane closure between the Oakbrook/Carters Mill subdivision and Camp Ernst Road so that beams can be place on the new bridge. There will also be a complete closure for periods of 15 minutes Expect delays. Work is weather-dependent.

Ongoing traffic impacts:

The intersection of Pleasant Valley Rd. (KY 237) and Thunder Ridge Dr. remains closed. Residential traffic will not be able to access Pleasant Valley Rd. from Thunder Ridge Dr., and traffic on Pleasant Valley Rd. will not be able to access Thunder Ridge Dr. The intersection is expected to remain closed until this area is complete.

KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). The new single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Sherwood Lakes Dr. and the Biltmore Connector is now OPEN. The new connection that runs from Biltmore Blvd. to Investment Way also is open. As a reminder, traffic wishing to enter the roundabout should always yield to traffic already circling the roundabout.

Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, July 16:

Ongoing work to improve roadway connections in the Mt. Zion Rd. interchange area will require a temporary road closure on Investment Way for approximately one month.

Beginning June 16, Investment Way will be closed. Access to the area will be via Demia Way, Sherwood Lakes, Drive, or Biltmore Boulevard. The closure is expected to remain in place through Friday, July 16.

Ongoing traffic impacts, weather permitting:

Crews will be working along Mt. Zion Rd. between Tiburon Dr. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25). Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed.

The access road that connect Berberich Dr. and Sam Neace Dr. is open.

KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Work is in progress. Traffic on U.S. 25 is in a new traffic pattern as work continues within the project area.



Ongoing Traffic Reminders:

The right lane of I-71/75 northbound is closed from approximately one-half mile south of the Richwood Rd. (KY 338) exit to the bridge over Frogtown Rd. (The length of the closure is approximately one mile.) This closure is expected to remain in place through the end of the year while improvement work continues in the northbound ramp area.

In addition, the right lane of I-71/75 southbound is closed at the Richwood Rd. (KY 338) exit for approximately one mile. This closure is expected to be in place through the end of the year.

Crews are working along Richwood Rd. (KY 338) between Triple Crown Blvd./Grand National Blvd. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25), and along the US 25 corridor. Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. Please be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area.

Crews also are continuing work on Best Pal Dr., Winning Colors Dr., and Triple Crown Blvd. weekdays between 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed, and short-term detours will be put into place.

Railroad Crossings Update:

The Old Lexington Pike railroad crossing just south of Richwood Rd. is closed.

All traffic will use Chambers Rd. to access US 25 and I-71/75. Temporary traffic signals have been installed at the intersection of Chambers Rd. and US 25 to help improve traffic flow. (Signals will remain flashing until operational.)

This traffic pattern is expected to be in place throughout the duration of our construction work, which is scheduled to continue through 2022, but options to reduce the length of this closure are being evaluated.

The railroad crossing at Richwood Rd. and US 25 is now permanently closed.

During construction, traffic will cross the railroad tracks at the intersection of Shorland Dr./Winning Colors Dr., where new traffic signals are operational and timed to help ease congestion and support traffic flow through the intersection.

This closure is needed so that temporary railroad tracks can be built in the project area to allow for major intersection improvements at Richwood Rd. and US 25.

New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – The new DCD interchange is OPEN to traffic. Work will continue on a new road connecting to KY 20 (Petersburg Road). Graves Road is closed between Worldwide Blvd. and Sequoia Dr. Access for residential traffic only will be permitted. The closure is expected to remain in place until Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, weather permitting, and is needed so that construction of the new roadway can take place. For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress

CAMPBELL COUNTY

KY 9 (AA Highway) 18 – 20.1 mile-marker – An asphalt overlay project is ready to begin on a section of KY 9 from I-275 heading north to KY 1632 (Moock Road). The week of July 26, preliminary work will take place. resurfacing work is scheduled for the week of August 2. Motorists should watch for crews, equipment and lane closures during daytime hours.

U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas.

GRANT COUNTY

KY 467 (Warsaw Road) 2.5 – 11.7 mile-marker/Curry Road (0 – .08 mile-marker) – A base failure and resurfacing project is in progress on KY 467 from KY 1132 (Folsom Road) o KY 22 in Dry Ridge. All of Curry Road will be resurfaced. Crews will work during daylight hours. Some weekend work is possible. Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel, and equipment entering and leaving the work zone.

KENTON COUNTY

KY 2373 (Main Street) 5.3 – 5.6 mile-marker – A project to install lighting conduit and construction of new sidewalks between Hightower and Boone Street is in progress. Work will take place, Monday – Friday, during the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. A lane closure will be in place during this time. Motorists should be aware of equipment and flaggers in the work zone. This project has a July 31, 2021 completion.

KY 17 (Madison Pike) 17.8 – 17.2 mile-marker – Bridge repair work continues on the bridge over the CSX RR/Banklick Creek. Monday through Friday, June 28 – July 2, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, a single-lane closure will be in place from near KY 3148 (Old KY 17) going southbound to the Pioneer park area. Watch for crews and equipment in the work zone.

KY 17 (Madison Pike) 4.3 – 4.8 mile-marker/7.8 milepost – A highway safety improvement project has begun to improve sight distance between the area of KY 14 and Cruise Creek and realign the KY 17 intersection at KY 2042 (Moffett Road). Utility work is currently in progress. Construction work is expected to begin May 10. Motorists should watch for crews, equipment, flaggers, and possible lane closures during the project.

KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. Traffic impacts will be minimal. Motorists should watch for construction crews and equipment in the project area.

John A. Roebling Bridge (KY 17) – The John A. Roebling Bridge is completely closed to vehicular traffic for a lengthy restoration project to preserve the 154 year-old historic landmark. A pedestrian walkway will remain open during the project. The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic by the end of November and the overall project is expected to be complete by Dec. 31. Motorists may use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (U.S. 27) as a detour.

KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road) – 3.1 – 3.8 mile-marker – A safety improvement project is in progress between Anderson Road and Amsterdam Road. Watch for crews, equipment and lane closures in the work zone. The road is closed to through traffic until October, so that crews can do utility work and install a box culvert and retaining wall. Motorists may use Anderson Road (KY 2373) to Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) to Collins Road to Amsterdam Road as a detour.

PENDLETON COUNTY

KY 159 (Pleasant Hill Road) (4.6 milepost) – A bridge replacement project on KY 159 (Pleasant Hill Road) bridge over North Little Kincaid Creek is in progress. The project will require a full closure. A signed detour will be in place using KY 609 to KY 177 to KY 159. The road will re-open on August 7.

U.S. 27 (17.1 – 19.3 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas.

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY TRIMARC or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. You can follow us on the social media links below.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.

Get Northern Kentucky road construction updates on KYTC District 6 web page. Follow KYTC District 6 on our Facebook page at KYTC District 6 or on our Twitter account KYTC District 6