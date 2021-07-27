Learning Grove announces the appointment of Roseann Culley Hayes as new VP of advancement















Learning Grove has announced the appointment of Roseann Culley Hayes to succeed Helen Mattheis as vice president of advancement.

“Roseann’s strengths in relationship building, event planning, and donor communications will allow our organization to continue the great work accomplished by Helen,” said Learning Grove CEO Shannon Starkey-Taylor. “We wish Helen all the best as her family moves to Vermont and know this smooth transition will allow our vital work to continue seamlessly.”

Learning Grove, in partnership with families, develops, delivers, and disseminates Early Care and Education practices that promote Social Emotional wellness to ensure successful transitions throughout all stages of development. With its team of 300 professionals working on both sides of the Ohio River, Learning Grove serves a racially and socioeconomically diverse population of nearly 7,000 children, youth, and families.

“It is an honor to join the passionate staff and board at Learning Grove in working to realize our vision of a world where all children and youth reach their full potential, and all families thrive,” said Hayes. “Learning Grove’s commitment to providing high-quality education to a racially and socio-economically diverse population of children gives our community a unique opportunity to reduce the achievement gap and I am grateful for the chance to work with this progressive and impactful organization”.

An alumna of Denison University and The Ohio State University (M.A.), Hayes brings a diverse set of skills and experiences to her new role with Learning Groves gained over 25 years with nonprofit agencies serving in program and fundraising positions. She was introduced to the world of early childhood education by her aunt Pat Culley who was active with Visions, now part of Learning Grove.

Assisting Learning Grove in the Vice President of Advancement search was The Yunker Group which serves nonprofits exclusively.

Learning Grove