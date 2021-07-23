Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball makes history once again, gives birth to second child while in office















Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball gave birth to a healthy baby girl Tuesday, July 20, making Kentucky history again, as the first Kentucky constitutional officer to give birth to two children while holding office.

Marigold Sophia Swan was born weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and measuring 18 inches long. This is the second child of Treasurer Ball and her husband, Dr. Asa James Swan.

“Asa and I are overjoyed to welcome sweet baby Marigold into our family. Big brother Levi is excited to meet his little sister, and we are grateful to God for the many blessings He has bestowed on our family.”

The 2018 birth of Ball’s first child, Levi, was historic in Kentucky politics as she was the first statewide elected official to give birth while holding office in the history of the Commonwealth.

From Kentucky State Treasurer