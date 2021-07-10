Kentucky Guild of Brewers honors Rep. Adam Koenig with 2021 Champion of Craft Beer Award















The Kentucky Guild of Brewers honored Representative Adam Koenig (R.-Erlanger) at a special awards event at Braxton Brewing Barrel House with the 2021 Champion of Craft Beer Award in recognition of his leadership and commitment to Kentucky’s craft brewers, not only in his own region, but also across the Commonwealth.

The award symbolizes the Chairman’s leadership and work for this growth industry – the 80+ existing craft breweries across Kentucky.

“Today’s award represents our appreciation for District 69’s own Representative Adam Koenig and his leadership on SB 15 in the House. “Koenig has continued to demonstrate his willingness to defend the needs of our industry and for small businesses,” said Guild President Charley Hamilton. “During this unprecedented time of a global pandemic and a tough legislative year with difficult decisions, Chairman Koenig has been an advocate for issues that affect our industry. He continues to be a voice advocating for economic investment and job creation in his District and across the Commonwealth. His support and effort on SB 15 will enable further growth of our industry, expansions and is critical in our post-pandemic recovery. Chairman Koenig has provided leadership to help us meet the changing market demands. He has proven that he will fight for common-sense change and issues that move Kentucky forward.”

“The KGB is grateful to Chairman Koenig for his continued leadership and willingness to tackle tough issues,” Hamilton added. “His efforts to advance Kentucky and to assure a business-friendly environment for our KY craft brewers and small businesses in our state has been invaluable.”

Upon accepting the award, Representative Koenig spoke about his work on behalf of the industry.

“It is an honor to receive this award,” Koenig said. “It has always been my goal to remove barriers that level the playing field, that promote to job creation, industry growth and investment in the Commonwealth. I believe in positive changes and policy that not only aligns Kentucky with other states, but more importantly moves Kentucky forward. I stand with small businesses and the value they bring to our economy. I am proud to work with the KY craft brewing industry to promote common-sense policies post-COVID-19 while supporting small business investments in Kentucky to help assure their recovery.”

Kentucky Guild of Brewers