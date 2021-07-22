Kenton County to hold second public meeting to gather input on new Independence Station Road Park















Kenton County is seeking feedback from residents at its second public meeting for the new, 225 acre Kenton County Park located on Independence Station Road which neighbors Lincoln Ridge Park. The second opportunity for input will be at a hybrid public meeting on August 4 at 5:30 p.m. in the Kenton Chambers at the Kenton County Government Center, at 1840 Simon Kenton Way in Covington. The meeting will also be available via Zoom.

“After our first public meeting in April, we received over 200 submissions of feedback from the public,” said Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “Input is critical in helping us create the best park for the County. We are excited to see the continued development, especially with the help of Kenton County residents.”

The meeting will be led by Human Nature, the organization hired by Kenton County to create a master plan for the park. The master plan consists of three phases: awareness, exploration, and vision. The County is currently seeking feedback for the second phase which includes looking at a variety of design options for the entire site and getting the public’s input on design preferences.

Meeting attendees will watch a short presentation and then be asked various questions pertaining to this phase of the project. Those attending in person are asked to bring an electronic device (i.e. smartphones, tablet, laptop) so they can participate in an online, live survey. A limited number of devices will be provided. Online participants will also be able to partake in the survey. The Zoom link for the meeting is bit.ly/kcparkmeeting2

For those unable to attend the meeting, a copy of the presentation and survey will be posted on the Kenton County website New Park project page at www.kentoncounty.org. The survey will remain open until August 19th. Paper copies are available at the Parks & Recreation Office.

For questions about the public meeting, please contact Kenton County Parks & Recreation at 859-525-7529 or Parks.Recreation@kentoncounty.org. There will be future opportunities for public feedback. Continue to check the Kenton County website for updates.

Kenton County Parks and Recreation