July 31 is last day to register for NKY Harvest school backpack giveaway; distribution set for Aug. 14-15















Registration for Northern Kentucky Harvest’s 2021 school backpack giveaway closes on Saturday, July 31.

Just as they were last year, the school backpacks at this year’s Backpacks and Breakfast event will be distributed at a COVID-safe drive-through event at Be Concerned, 1100 Pike St. in Covington on Aug. 14-15.

More than 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away to students from low-income families in Northern Kentucky, but registration is required by the end of the day Saturday.

In addition to the backpacks and school supplies, Frisch’s, Harvest’s original partner in the event, will again be a partner by providing gift certificates for a free kid’s meal in each backpack.

Northern Kentucky Harvest has 1,012 backpacks to give away this year. If more students register than that, a lottery will determine who will get them.

Families whose children qualify for the free and reduced lunch program are eligible for the giveaway. However, they must register. To do so email the following information to backpacks@beconcerned.org:

• Parent/guardian’s name, hometown, email, and phone number • Student’s grade level and school in the 2021-2022 school year.

Registrants will receive a confirmation email. Winners will be notified by email the week of Aug. 1 of the day and time they should pick up their backpacks.

Backpacks & Breakfast is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade in Kenton, Campbell, and Boone counties, including home-schooled youngsters.

The event started in 2001 and since then has distributed nearly 14,000 backpacks.

Support for the project comes from the Butler Foundation, the R.C. Durr Foundation, the Scripps Howard Foundation, the Western and Southern Financial Fund, the Summertime Kids fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Humana Healthy Horizons Medicaid, the SofaGives Charitable Fund and St. Pius X Church. The vacation bible school at Immanuel United Methodist Church is doing a school supply drive.

For more information, contact Paul Gottbrath at 859-750-2813 or paulgottbrath@gmail.com.

Northern Kentucky Harvest