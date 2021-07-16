Holy Cross looking for new boys head basketball coach to replace Brandon Grammer















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Holy Cross High School is looking for a new boys head basketball coach following the resignation of Brandon Grammer, who has been in charge of the program for the last three years.

Grammer has accepted a teaching and coaching position at Hughes High School in Cincinnati, according an email from Holy Cross athletic director Anne Julian.

“We are searching for Coach Grammer’s replacement and are excited about the pool of candidates,” Julian said in the email.

Holy Cross posted records of 9-19, 15-13 and 14-10 under Grammer. Last season, the Indians made it to 9th region tournament for the first time since 2018. They lost in the first round and finished with a 14-10 record.

Three of the top four scorers on last year’s team were seniors, but the Indians will have guard Jacob Meyer returning. As a sophomore last season, Meyer led the 9th Region in scoring with a 25.2 average that ranked 13th in the state. He shot 45.9 percent form the field and 74.1 percent form the foul line.

This summer, Meyer received scholarship offers from two NCAA Division I programs — Northern Kentucky University and Indiana University-Purdue University of Indianapolis — while playing for Midwest Basketball Club.

“He is a phenomenal player and teammate,” Julian said. “Jacob carries on the Holy Cross tradition that emphasizes giving your all to bring out the best in your team and yourself. College coaches look for discipline and coachability — Jacob has both.”

Holy Cross is one of three 9th Region boys basketball teams that will have new head coaches next season. Newport Central Catholic hired Jake Luhn on Thursday and Dayton hired Mike Wells in April.