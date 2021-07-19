Gov. Beshear makes appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions















Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:



• Kevin Woosley to the vacancy in the office of Magistrate for the Third District of Oldham County.

• Paul Ogden as a member of the Kentucky Board of Home Inspectors. Ogden, of Louisville, is a Realtor at RE/MAX Properties East. He serve for a term expiring June 15, 2024.

• William Brab of Richmond as a member of the Board of Registration for Professional Geologists. He is a professional geologist at AST Environmental and will serve for a term expiring July 14, 2025.

• Aimee Wulfeck, Gary Farmer and Dr. Houston Barber as members of the Bluegrass State Skills Corporation Board of Directors. Wulfeck of Fort Mitchell shall serve for a term expiring July 5, 2025. Farmer of Wallins shall serve for a term expiring July 5, 2025. Dr. Houston Barber of Frankfort shall serve for a term expiring July 5, 2025.

• Lori Vogel to the Kentucky Board of Social Work. Dr. Whitney Cassity-Caywood was reappointed. Vogel of Lexington is a school social worker and child guidance specialist for Fayette County Public Schools. She replaces Thomas Hedden, whose term has expired. She shall serve for a term expiring June 21, 2025. Cassity-Caywood of Paducah is a social worker for Murray State University and serve for a term expiring June 21, 2025.