Four NKY teachers among 24 outstanding educators receiving Valvoline Teacher Achievement Awards















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc. have selected 24 outstanding Kentucky educators as recipients of the 2022 Valvoline™ Teacher Achievement Awards, consisting of eight each from elementary, middle and high schools.

Among them are four NKY educators.

“We are honored to celebrate some of Kentucky’s most outstanding educators who have exhibited extraordinary resilience during this past year,” said Valvoline CEO Sam Mitchell. “Despite the difficulties they faced during a global pandemic, Kentucky’s teachers have continued to place their focus on educational excellence—and this year’s award winners exemplified this priority. Valvoline is pleased to celebrate and recognize these outstanding teachers.”

Judging was conducted in May by a blue-ribbon panel of veteran educators, many of whom have more than 25 years of teaching experience. Applications included information on the nominees’ teaching philosophies, teaching experiences and involvement in their respective communities, as well as letters of recommendation from peers, students, parents, administrators and others.

All 24 teachers will be honored during a virtual event on Sept. 9. At that time, the Kentucky Elementary, Middle and High School Teachers of the Year will be announced. From this group of three finalists, the Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be named and will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Valvoline will provide the 24 recipients with cash awards. In addition, the three Kentucky Teachers of the Year will receive custom-designed glassware commemorating their accomplishments.

“Teachers across Kentucky have done a tremendous job keeping learning going for our students now more than ever,” said Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. “On behalf of the Kentucky Department of Education, I congratulate these award-winning educators. Their work is hard, humbling, exhilarating and challenging. Every day they step up to the plate to make a difference in the lives of our children.”

The winners are:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

• Lauren Coffey, W.R. McNeill Elementary (Bowling Green Independent)

• Kandi Dawson, Murray Elementary (Murray Independent)

• Nick Harris, Madison Kindergarten Academy (Madison County)

• Cindy Hundley, Gutermuth Elementary (Jefferson County)

• Miranda Newland, Campbell Elementary (Raceland-Worthington Independent)

• Jamie Reagan, Bell Elementary (Wayne County)

• Ashley Ritchie, Beechwood Elementary (Beechwood Independent)

• Anna Schneider, Pleasant Grove Elementary (Bullitt County)

MIDDLE SCHOOL

• Hallie Booth, Ballyshannon Middle (Boone County)

• Troy Chafin, Woodford County Middle

• Heather Dipasquale, Todd County Middle

• Jason Hand, Stuart Academy (Jefferson County)

• Jo Anne Pennington, Conner Middle (Boone County)

• Morgan Preston, Corbin Middle (Corbin Independent)

• Steffanie Skiles, McKell Middle (Greenup County)

• Judy Trunnell, College View Middle (Daviess County)

HIGH SCHOOL

• Margaret Lynn Brewer, Great Crossing High (Scott County)

• Jodie Carnes, Lynn Camp School (Knox County)

• Willie Edward Taylor Carver Jr., Montgomery County High

• Jessica Gels, Rise Academy (Boone County)

• Matthew Haynes, Southern High (Jefferson County)

• Jennifer Howard, Russellville High (Russellville Independent)

• Aaron Klausing, Owensboro High (Owensboro Independent)

• Jennifer Sims, Hart County High