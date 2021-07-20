Erlanger’s Romi USA enters exclusive distribution agreement with Cinci’s United Precision Services

Erlanger-based Romi USA has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Cincinnati-based United Precision Services (UPS).
Under the terms of the agreement, UPS will be the exclusive distributor of Romi’s line of heavy-duty horizontal and vertical CNC lathes across the USA and Canada.
“We’re excited about the opportunities this relationship means to both parties,” said Rafael Boldorini, general manager of Romi USA. “UPS knows the market for our line of C series heavy-duty horizontal lathes and VT series heavy-duty vertical lathes as well as anyone in the country, and their sales network and service engineers are the best in the business. Through their parent company, Magna Machine, they have purchased C Series heavy-duty lathes from us, so they know the equipment well.”
Romi C Series heavy-duty flatbed CNC lathes are built with Romi-made monoblock cast iron beds for optimum rigidity, accuracy, and performance. The heavy-duty C Series includes nine models ranging from the C 1100H with a 28″ (720 mm) swing over cross slide and a 72 hp main motor to the massive C 2600H with an 80″ (2,030 mm) swing over cross slide and a 155 hp main motor. All key components of Romi machine tools are designed and built in-house for complete control and assurance of manufacturing quality.
“Romi represents the top of the line when it comes to this product category,” said Danie Jacobs, president of United Precision Services. “The quality and value we see in their heavy-duty lathes compare with the best in the world. We sell through 40 distribution partners, so we expect to show our customers why Romi should be their first choice.”
United Precision Services is one of the few distributors with a working showroom. The company offers full turnkey machining solutions, and through its parent company, Magna Machine Company, offers contracting machining services.
Romi Machine Tools Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian based Industrias ROMI S.A.