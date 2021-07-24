Covington Public Schools announces Ellen Peach named new principal at Glenn O. Swing Elementary















Ellen Peach, who began her educational career at Glenn O. Swing Elementary School as a kindergarten teacher 12 years ago, will now serve as principal of the school.

“Glenn O. has become my home and the staff, students, and parents have become my family,” Peach said. “I believe strongly in the vision and mission we have here and want to continue to offer my leadership and support to this amazing community of staff, students, and families. There is nowhere else I would rather be.”

Peach also taught first, third and fourth grades at Glenn O. For the past two years, she has served as assistant principal of the school. She replaces Sherry Lindberg who left the principal’s job to become elementary director of Covington Schools.

Glenn O. has the highest test scores in the district and is among the top elementary schools in the state.

“My ultimate goal is to ensure that the systems and practices we have worked tirelessly to put in place at GOS, as well as our high expectations for academics, behavior, and overall success, are upheld and unyielding,” Peach said.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison said Peach comes to the job with a wealth of strengths including curriculum development and design, data analysis, and working with diverse populations.

“I am very excited about Mrs. Peach and her team sustaining the high expectations for student success and collaboration,’’ Garrison said.

Peach earned a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from the University of Dayton, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Teacher Leadership from Miami University and an Education Specialist in Educational Leadership from Northern Kentucky University.

Peach and her husband, Steven, are the proud parents of William, 2 1/2, and are expecting a baby girl soon.