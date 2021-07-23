Beyond the Curb: Once abandoned, Covington’s converted ‘Pickle Factory’ goes from sour to suites















The previously abandoned, 150-year-old structure known as the Pickle Factory is the focus of the final Season Two episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living. Converting the Covington property into short-term rental suites and an event space for bourbon experiences was no small task.

Before the decorating and other fun activities could begin, the essential work of rebuilding and updating walls, floors and mechanicals had to be completed. The building’s owner, local investor and business owner Tony Milburn, was excited to bring it back to life.

While all this was being done, interior designer Mandy Lehman was making plans and going shopping. In fact, due to delays caused by COVID, she had more than a year to amass a treasure trove of interesting accessories, artwork and furnishings.

Each of the suites has a different theme, based on the history of the building or its location. This means that guests can stay, for example, in the Soda Pop Suite, the Pickle Jar, or the Neon Lights, to name a few. The colors and details in each suite reinforce the theme, creating eight unique experiences.

The property, listings and bookings will be managed by Jeremiah Hines, co-owner of Neat Suites, experts in short-term rentals.

The Pickle Factory provides a light-hearted, comfortable place for visitors to stay while they explore everything the region has to offer.

All the Season 1 and Season 2 episodes of the series can be viewed at www.BeyondtheCurb.org.