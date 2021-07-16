Beyond the Curb: ‘Boho-chic’ aesthetic gives historic 120-year-old Dayton home a unique, updated style















Although many Americans worked from home in the past year, for the owner of the house in this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, work-from-home days are filled with roses, dahlias and poppies instead of Zoom meetings.

She runs her floral design business from her home in Dayton, using one of the rooms as a flower room and a mural painted by her husband as a photo background.

Sarina and Harrison Bigney found their historic home four years ago. It had been updated by the former owner, so they were able to settle right in.

The flower room is right off the dining room and Sarina admits that the dining table is often covered in floral arrangements for clients. “We’ve only eaten there a few times,” she said. The whole house reflects her love for flowers and plants. Combined with macrame, brass accents and layered textiles, they give the home its “boho-chic” style.

Harrison recently finished turning the backyard into an entertainment area. They have a new deck with darts and shuffleboard, a grassy area for other games and raised planting beds made from old dresser drawers. He even painted a mural for Sarina to use in her marketing photos.

Just like Sarina and Harrison, this 120-year-old Dayton house works hard and plays hard.

New episodes of Beyond the Curb: River City Living are released on Fridays. The entire series can be found at www.BeyondtheCurb.org.