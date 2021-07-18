BCM’s July 28 Northern Kentucky History Hour to explore how transportation transformed Ludlow















The city of Ludlow has undergone many changes in its 200-year history. One common theme during all those years has been transportation.

In the next virtual NKY History Hour on July 28, Dave Schroeder, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library, will discuss how transportation has played a major role in the development and current reinvention of Ludlow, from the Ohio River to horse-drawn carriages, streetcars, automobiles, buses and back to the river.

The virtual presentation will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 28. Registration to participate in the free event is available onlne. Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

Schroeder, the 2017 recipient of BCM’s Two-Headed Calf Service to History Award, was named executive director of the Kenton County library in 2007. He previously was archivist for Thomas More College and the Diocese of Covington from 1996 to 2000, returning to KCPL in 2000 as the Kentucky history librarian. He serves as president of Board of the Friends of the Kentucky Public Archives and is a past member of the Kentucky Archives and Records Commission (2007-2018). Schroeder is the past chair of the Kentucky Public Library Association and past president of the Kentucky Library Association and chair of the Kentucky Public Library Association Advocacy Committee. He is also a member of the American Library Association Advocacy Committee (COLA).

NKY History Hour presentations will take place every other Wednesday evening during the summer. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM at bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum