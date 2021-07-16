BCM documentary about photojournalist Malcolm Wilson featured in Celebration of Kentucky History















A documentary produced by Behringer-Crawford Museum about renowned Kentucky photojournalist Malcolm Wilson has been chosen to be spotlighted in the 2021 Celebration of Kentucky History video by the Kentucky Historical Society.

Here I Am: Making Photographs with Malcolm Wilson, created in partnership with the non-profit Cincinnati photography organization FotoFocus, is one of seven Kentucky organizations recognized by the KHS for exhibiting “resourcefulness, innovation, creativity, originality and fortitude in the face of many difficult challenges experienced throughout the past year.”



BCM had originally planned to host an exhibit of Wilson’s unfiltered black and white portraits of people in Central Appalachia last fall during the region-wide FotoFocus Biannual event, but the exhibit was cancelled due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Instead, BCM’s curator of collections Jason French and social media specialist Mary Jane Calderon traveled to Letcher County, spending three days following Wilson around his hometown as he shared his art and philosophy on “making photographs.”

The resulting documentary highlights the triumphs and tribulations of not only Central Appalachia, but also the 40,000 urban Appalachians in Northern Kentucky.



KET noted that the video will “honor the incredible tenacity of our partners during the COVID-19 pandemic.”