Apartment Association Outreach creates scholarship for Gateway students in electrical, air conditioning















The Apartment Association Outreach, Inc. (AAO) has created a new scholarship for Gateway Community & Technical College students.

The scholarship will support students who are enrolled in Gateway’s electrical technology or air conditioning technology programs.

The scholarship will support students’ tuition costs, books, program technology fees and certification tests associated with their program of study.

This is not the first time that the AAO has helped Gateway students succeed. For more than a year, the AAO has been providing support for Gateway’s Food for Thought Food Pantry. Most recently, they helped to create a new location for the pantry at Gateway’s Edgewood campus by providing a commercial-grade freezer and refrigerator, shelving units, table and chairs, and funding to stock the shelves.

“Along with assistance to individuals in need of housing, food and more urgent needs, AAO is also committed to providing education opportunities,” said Association Executive Director Mark Franks. “It is our hope that this scholarship will benefit students enrolled in Gateway’s Air Conditioning Technology, Electrical and HVAC programs, because once those students graduate, we can easily assist them in finding positions within the multifamily housing industry.”

AAO was founded in 1991 by members of the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Apartment Association. It is a nonprofit organization that strives to strengthen and to elevate all communities by providing shelter, food, and other basic needs. AAO has grown from a clothing store on Vine Street in Downtown Cincinnati to an organization with four partners: Freestore Foodbank, CAIN (Churches Active in Northside), Jewish Family Service, and Santa Maria Community Services.

“It is always amazing when we can build a strong relationship with a community partner,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “The scholarship that the Apartment Association Outreach, Inc. has created in addition to their donations to our food pantry will help to remove many barriers that many of our students face.”

Learn more about Gateway, its scholarships, or programs at gateway.kctcs.edu.

