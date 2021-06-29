Services set July 1 for Gary and Sandra Bricking, killed in tragic automobile accident















Gary and Sandra Bricking, who died in a tragic automobile accident in Sarasota, Florida June 21, will be celebrated with services at Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church on Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the fatal automobile crash occurred near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on June 21. The Brickings’ automobile collided with two other vehicles.

Gary and Sandra had been married 53 years.

Sandy Bricking, 77, was a devoted member of Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church since 1984. There she worked as a bookkeeper, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for 37 years. She always gave freely and quietly to everyone in her life. Her attention to detail and deep love was the glue that held her family together. She was an avid reader with a great sense of humor and sharp wit. She was born September 9, 1943.

Gary Bricking, 78, was a devoted member of the Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon. Gary was a family man who valued his family over everything else. He was generous with his time and money. He was the past president of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and served on the Board of Baptist Life Communities. Gary proudly served in the United States Army. He was born March 31, 1943.

Gary was the Northern Kentucky manger for ULH&P/Cinergy for 34 years and was deeply engaged in the community. Upon retirement, he became a vice president of Fifth Third Bank. A graduate of Bellevue High School, he held an MBA from Xavier University and completed graduate work at the University of Michigan.

He served as chairman of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and received the Chambers Frontiersman Award in 1999. Leadership Northern Kentucky named him a Leader of Distinction and he was honored by the United Way as one of the 100 Community Heroes in 2015. He was among the first recipients of Northern Kentucky University’s Lincoln Award in 1992.

Sandy is survived by her son, Eric (Liz Smith) Bricking; daughter, Kelli (Eric) Thomason; grandchildren, Caroline and Corban and sisters, Dorothy Memoli and Sue McPeek. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Ian Thomason; and brothers, Fred Bryant and Donald Bryant.

Gary is survived by his son, Eric (Liz Smith) Bricking; daughter, Kelli (Eric) Thomason; grandchildren, Caroline and Corban; and siblings, Ray Bricking and Carol Hardin. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Ian Thomason.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:30 p.m., all at Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road, Covington.

Memorial donations may be made in their names to Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com