Renaissance Covington to debut year-round Pike St. Pop-Up July 1; Mud Lane Blooms is first business















Renaissance Covington (RCOV) will debut Pike St. Pop-Up, the first year-round pop-up shop, on July 1. The new retail space for local entrepreneurs and makers, located in RCOV’s former office at 2 W. Pike St., will be a rotating storefront welcoming one or two new businesses on a quarterly basis in downtown Covington.

The first business to open in Pike St. Pop-Up will be Mud Lane Blooms. Mud Lane Blooms identifies as a farmer florist, a full-service florist and event designer that grows their own cut flowers and greenery. Shoppers of the Covington Farmers Market will be familiar with Mud Lane Blooms, as the business has been a part of the market since 2019.

“Covington is my home, has been for a long time and I’m thrilled to be building my small business here,” said Mud Lane Blooms owner Miya Sohoza. “Joining the Covington Farmers Market was a dream. I’m so grateful the concept of a farmer florist was received so well and that Mud Lane Blooms is growing! I am excited to be part of a brick and mortar location at Pike St. Pop-Up.”

Building upon the success of RCOV’s previous Make Covington Pop! program, the Pike St. Pop-Up will help elevate new and existing entrepreneurs as they test out their business model or explore expansion opportunities into Covington. The storefront is part of RCOV’s Pathways to Entrepreneurship focus area, which includes the Covington Farmers Market and MORTAR Covington programs.

“I’m excited to take our support of entrepreneurship a step further by offering a permanent, rotating pop-up shop,” said MORTAR Covington Program Manager, Jill Schneider. “Pike St. Pop-Up will give both space and opportunity to small businesses at a time when affordable retail space is hard to come by.”

MORTAR Covington launched in August 2020 to provide entrepreneurial knowledge, resources, and connections for historically underserved communities.

“It’s been an incredible journey working with local entrepreneurs over the past year,” added Schneider. “This project will be the next step for MORTAR Alumni as well as other entrepreneurs to be a part of the ever-growing Covington Business District, and we’re excited to see it come to fruition!”

