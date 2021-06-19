Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce honors architecture, design firm SHP with Community Award















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has honored architecture and design firm SHP with the NKY Community Award during its monthly Eggs ‘N Issues event.

The firm, which specializes in facility planning, design and management, is located in Bellevue and is celebrating its 120-year anniversary in 2021.

Founded in 1901, SHP is recognized throughout the architecture and design industry for cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices and stakeholder-driven processes. The firm’s project experience ranges from master planning to small improvement to multimillion-dollar building designs and award-winning historic renovations.

The company’s strong commitment to quality work is reflected in the $2 billion worth of completed facility construction work in just the past 10 years.

NKY Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brent Cooper recently presented Jeffrey Sackenheim, SHP vice president of architecture, with the Community Award at the in-person event.

“We are proud to present SHP with our Community Award for the firm’s 120 years of outstanding service to our Northern Kentucky region,” Cooper said. “There’s no substitute for quality work, and SHP is proof of that. We are grateful for the company’s commitment to giving back for more than a century, as well. We look forward to watching SHP continue to grow, invest in sustainability and partner with our community.”

