Local teams advance to baseball, softball state playoffs after winning region championship games















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Campbell County scored five runs in the third inning to take the lead and went on to defeat Harrison County, 8-5, in the championship game of the 10th Region baseball tournament on Tuesday at Meinken Field in Covington.

Calvin Bertram pitched four scoreless innings to seal the win for the Camels. The team’s leading hitter was senior outfielder Josh Napier with two hits and three RBI.

This is the third time in the last six years that Campbell County (25-14) has advanced to the state playoffs. The Camels will play Lexington Lafayette (33-7) in a semi-state game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the University of Kentucky.

In the 9th Region softball final on Tuesday, Boone County defeated Cooper, 3-2, with freshman Mollie Sharp’s single down the third base line driving in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning at Dixie Heights High School.

This is the first time since 2002 that Boone County has won the region title. The Rebels will take a 24-10 record and 16-game win streak into a semi-state game against 10th Region champion Pendleton County at 8 p.m. Friday at the University of Kentucky.

The UK campus will also be the site of the state high school track and field championships this week. The Class 1A boys and girls competition will start it off on Thursday, followed by Class 2A on Friday and Class 3A on Saturday.

During regional meets last week, local athletes posted the top qualifying times and distances in the state meet events listed below.

CLASS 1A GIRLS

4×200 relay – Bishop Brossart 1:50.50

4×400 relay – Bishop Brossart 4:13.65

4×800 relay – Bishop Brossart 9:55.75

3200 run – Amy Klocke (Brossart) 11:50.10

Shot put – Maggie Buerger (Walton-Verona) 34-0 1/4

Discus – Maggie Buerger (Walton-Verona) 126-03

High jump – Maddie Neary (Lloyd) 5-2

Pole vault – Lauren Kent (St. Henry) 10-8

CLASS 1A BOYS

4×100 relay – Walton-Verona 45.10

4×200 relay – Walton-Verona 1:32.57

4×400 relay – Bishop Brossart 3:33.94

4×800 relay – Beechwood 8:24.94

110 high hurdles – Christian Dingus (Walton-Verona) 15.47

400 dash – Mick Clines (Brossart) 49.82

300 hurdles – Christian Dingus (Walton-Verona) 40.69

CLASS 2A BOYS

4×800 relay – Highlands 8:22.82

100 dash – Abdul Salaah (Holmes) 11.08

400 dash – Jake Welch (Highlands) 50.23

Shot put – Harrison Pawsat (Highlands) 52-5 1/2

Mixed 4×100 relay unified – Scott 1:06.71

CLASS 3A BOYS

Discus – Luke Stegman (CovCath) 17-08