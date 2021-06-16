Leadership Kentucky announces members of Class of 2021, including NKY’s Brandstetter, Brewer















Leadership Kentucky announced the members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021.

Leadership Kentucky’s flagship program consists of seven three-day sessions where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources, as well as form lifelong relationships and visit new places.

The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Louisville in July, Hopkinsville/Ft. Campbell in August, Somerset in September, Paducah/Eddyville in October, Ashland/Morehead in November, and Lexington/Frankfort in December.

The sessions will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare and social issues, agriculture, and government.



This year’s class includes 49 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following members:



1 Alonzo Allen — Scott County — Lean Business Solution, LLC

2 Kelly Anderson — Jefferson County — Baptist Healthcare System, Inc.

3 Thomas Bolton — Jefferson County — Maker’s Mark

4 Ben Brandstetter — Boone County — Brandstetter Carroll Inc.

5 Jesse Brewer — Boone County — Boone County Fiscal Court

6 John Brothers — Fayette County — CHI Saint Joseph Health

7 James Caudill — Perry County — Fahe

8 Russell Coleman — Oldham County — Frost Brown Todd, LLC

9 Yukie Cooper — Fayette County — Gray Construction

10 Lisa Crowe — Clark County — Barnes & Noble College

11 Aaron Crum — Pike County — Pikeville Medical Center

12 Chris Crumrine — Fayette County — University of Kentucky

13 Megan Damron — Pulaski County — BB&T Now Truist

14 Beth Davisson — Jefferson County — Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

15 Jamie Dittert — Fayette County — Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney, PLLC

16 Amy Doane — Fayette County — Bluegrass Care Navigators

17 Tiffany Drury — Anderson County — Bluegrass Community and Technical College

18 Rob Duncan — Fayette County — Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

19 Zach Dunlap — Calloway County — US Bank

20 Amy Elliott — Franklin County — Kentucky Power

21 Ken Groves — Jefferson County — Anthem BCBS Kentucky

22 Julie Hager Love — Bullitt County — Kentucky United Methodist Homes for Children

23 Kim Halbauer — Jefferson County — Fifth Third Bank

24 Kelly Holland — Fayette County — Merck & Co., Inc.

25 Darlene Howell — Floyd County — East Kentucky Network, LLD DBA Appalachian Wireless

26 William Hunt — Pulaski County — City of Somerset / Somerset Police Department

27 Brett Keene — Pike County — Community Trust Bank, Inc.

28 Eric King — Fayette County — University of Kentucky

29 Sharon LaRue — Jefferson County — Kentucky Foundation for Women

30 Brien Lewis — Fayette County — Transylvania University

31 Alyssa Manning — Jefferson County — Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation

32 Jeff Maxwell — Simpson County — Logan Aluminum, Inc.

33 Leigh Mayes — Jefferson County — Norton Healthcare

34 Ann-Phillips Mayfield — Fayette County — Northwestern Mutual, Lexington Office

35 Derrick Miller — McCracken County — Tennessee Valley Authority

36 Josh Mullins — Knott County — Hindman Settlement School

37 Mike Norman — Jefferson County — Kentucky Science Center

38 OJ Oleka — Jefferson County — Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities

39 Garnett Phelps — Jefferson County — Brown-Forman

40 Cravens Priest — Warren County — English, Lucas, Priest and Owsley

41 Angela Rowe — Rowan County — MSUTeach/Morehead State University

42 Eileen Saunders — Jefferson County — LGE-KU

43 Jordan Smith — Calloway County —Murray State University

44 Ryan Underwood — Jefferson County — Association Professionals, Inc.

45 Alethea West — Christian County — Hopkinsville Community College

46 Ryan White — Casey County — Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment

47 Ethan Witt — Fayette County — Eastern Kentucky University

48 Debbie Zuerner — Daviess County — Owensboro Health

Nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022 will be available online at leadershipky.org in October. The Leadership Kentucky Foundation offers four unique programs: Leadership Kentucky, Elevate Kentucky (for young professionals), BRIGHT Kentucky (for Eastern Kentuckians), and New Executives to Kentucky, (for senior level executives who have lived in the state for less than two years).

For more information, please visit leadershipky.org.

