KY reporting fewer than 200 coronavirus cases per day; number of positive tests below two percent















By Al Cross

Kentucky Health News

Leading indicators of the pandemic in Kentucky have passed more milestones on a steady downward trend, but new daily vaccinations against the coronavirus are also declining, after a two-week rise.

The seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases dropped below 200 Saturday for the first time in almost a year, and stands at 196. At the height of the pandemic, in early January, the figure was over 4,000 a day.

The share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus in the last seven days fell below 2 percent Saturday, to 1.98%. It grew to 2.01% Sunday but fell Monday to 1.95%, the lowest on record. At its height, on Jan. 10, it was 12.45%.

The state no longer issues daily reports on weekends, catching up on Mondays.

The rate of daily new cases over the last seven days continued its recent decline, falling to 3.4 per 100,000 residents. Counties with rates double or more the statewide rate were Bracken, 20.6; Webster, 18.8; Hopkins, 16; Elliott, 15.2; Graves, 11.5; Perry, 10.5; Whitley, 9.1; Breathitt, 9; Carter. 8; Letcher, 8; Owen, 7.9; Simpson, 7.7; Greenup, 7.3; Fleming, 6.9; and Robertson, 6.8.

For the last two days, Kentucky hospitals have reported 202 Covid-19 patients, the fewest since early in the pandemic; the earliest state report of hospitalizations, on April 28, 2020, said there were at least 320.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has been falling for four weeks, and is now 48, with 28 on a ventilator, says the state’s daily report.

Deaths have also declined, and are averaging 3.9 per day for the last seven days and 6.2 per day for the last 14 days. The state’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 7,190.

Vaccinations against the virus have generally declined in the last few days, after generally rising for almost two weeks. The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures, as reported by The Washington Post, say Kentucky’s seven-day average is 12,899 per day, down from an average of 18,369 on June 18. The latest figure is subject to revision.