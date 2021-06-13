Kentucky Community and Technical College System board votes to freeze tuition for 2021-2022















Students and parents can breathe a little easier this fall because the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), including Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC), will not raise tuition.

At $179 per credit hour, KCTCS colleges already have the lowest tuition in the state, which saves families thousands of dollars. Out-of-state students from counties contiguous to Kentucky will continue to pay $358 per credit hour. All other out-of-state students will continue to pay $627 per credit hour.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on our students who’ve been affected in numerous ways, including job loss,” KCTCS Board Chair Gail Henson said. “The board wanted to help students, and we felt keeping our tuition at the same rate would help thousands of families.”

BCTC welcomes new and returning students to campus this fall. For students who prefer online learning or hybrid classes, those will be available as well. Whether students are seeking an associate degree or a short-term credential that can be earned in a few weeks, BCTC offers a wide variety of programs.

“We’re pleased to be part of a college system that puts students first,” said BCTC President Koffi Akakpo. “We hope this will enable more students to explore one of our over 40 programs this fall and begin a new career.”

Employers are also encouraged to learn about affordable customized training programs for incumbent employees. These are offered through the Workforce Solutions team.

For more information on programs, financial aid, admissions or Workforce Solutions customized training visit bluegrass.kctcs.edu.

From Kentucky Community and Technical College System