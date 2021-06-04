Horizon Community Funds to manage new Kenton Conservancy Fund to help protect, preserve lands















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky now manages the new Kenton Conservancy Fund, which protects lands of natural, cultural, recreational, and historical significance for the people of Kenton County.

“This is great timing to build additional support and awareness for our friends at Kenton Conservancy,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “As the weather breaks and folks start to feel more comfortable getting out and about, it will be more important than ever to showcase and protect our community’s uncommon greenspaces.”

The Kenton Conservancy is a community based, non-profit organization with the goal of land conservation in Kenton County for the benefit of people and nature. Landowners who share this goal may work hand-in-hand with the Kenton Conservancy in using a land conservation option on their own land. Options are flexible and may qualify for a variety of income, property, and estate tax benefits.

Nicole Clements, Watershed Coordinator, Banklick Watershed Council, said “More and more, we are seeing the importance that natural spaces play within our communities. From preventing flooding, to improving air quality, to providing recreational opportunities, Greenspaces are part of our essential community infrastructure.”

The Kenton Conservancy performs an essential role in our community and is the only nonprofit in Kenton County ensuring sensitive lands are preserved in perpetuity and made available to the public. We frequently partner with the Conservancy to ensure that land along our creeks and streams is protected, helping to mitigate flooding and erosion within our communities. Together, we have set aside over 3 miles of waterway and made it available to the public. Preserving and making these spaces available improves the livability of NKY, provides local recreation opportunities, and helps reconnect us with the beauty of Kentucky’s natural areas.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

“We are fortunate to have strong stewardship and enthusiasm at the Kenton Conservancy, and we are grateful for their proactive leadership in establishing a fund with Horizon Community Funds,” added Grayson.

For more information or to make a gift to the Kenton Conservancy Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552.

Horizon Community Funds