Covington Partners launches joint mentoring program with Covington Business Council















As part of Covington Partners’ strategic plan to help Covington students realize their full potential, the organization is launching a work-based mentoring initiative.

The Business Council will be the co-sponsor of the new program.

Stacie Strotman, Executive Director of Covington Partners, explained the benefits that their pilot program with Salyers Group in 2019 brought to the students and to Salyers.

“The students in the program earned an average cumulative GPA of 3.8. In addition, 100% of the student mentees received academic scholarships to college,” she said. “Salyers Group was a wonderful partner, and they were able to hire two of the students at the conclusion of the pilot.”

Covington Business Council Executive Director Pat Frew believes this initiative benefits the businesses in the region.

“This work-based mentoring program will make it easy for businesses to meet, teach and eventually hire interested and motivated students,” Frew said.

Participating businesses will commit 2 hours per month during the school year to meet with a small group of students who are interested in working in their sector.

Covington Partners will provide training, framework and materials to assist the businesses as they help the students learn more about the field and develop essential skills.

Covington Partners is hosting an informational breakfast on Wednesday, June 30 at 8:30 a.m. It will be held at the Kenton County Government Center.

Strotman is inviting all businesses to “come and learn more to see if it’s a good fit for your organization.”

To register for the breakfast, click here.