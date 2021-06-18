Covington Catholic, Ryle are Project Lead the Way Distinguished High Schools for 4th consecutive year















For the fourth consecutive year, Covington Catholic High School and Ryle High School have been recognized as Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished High Schools, two of only 204 PLTW High School programs nationwide and only five in Kentucky to receive this recognition for 2020-21.

This award is based on performance standards including “exceptional student access, engagement, and achievement in the PLTW [Engineering] curriculum…[by] developing the in-demand, real-world knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom.”

CovCath and Ryle are two of only 33 high schools nationwide to receive the recognition for the past four consecutive years.

PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in over 12,200 schools across the U.S.

Other NKY schools honored with PLTW awards are:

R.A. Jones Middle School, Distinguished School Gateway

Gray Middle School, Distinguished School Gateway

Camp Ernst Middle School, Distinguished School Gateway

Beechwood Elementary School, Distinguished School Launch

Boone County High School, Distinguished High School (for second year)

Mann Elementary, Distinguished Schools Launch

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, the following criteria had to be met in the 2019-20 school year:

• Had 95 percent of students take the End-of-Course (EoC) Assessments;

• Had 25 percent of students or more participate in PLTW courses, or of those who participated in PLTW, at least 33 percent took two or more PLTW courses;

• Offer and had students enrolled in at least three PLTW courses;

• Had strategies and procedures in place that support reasonably proportional representation with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty, gender and can support such claims with relevant data.

“It is a great honor to recognize (the) unwavering commitment to provide students with an excellent educational experience despite the unusual circumstances and unique challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presented to the educational landscape this past year,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, President and CEO of PLTW. “Administrators and teachers should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students’ potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose.”

For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition.

