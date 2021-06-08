City of Erlanger hosting Salsa in the City on Friday — enjoy music, dancing (lessons) and food















The City of Erlanger is hosting Salsa in the City on Friday, June 11. This event will be from 6-10- p.m. in the City Building parking lot, located at 505 Commonwealth Avenue in Erlanger.

“We hope people from all over the area will come out to Erlanger for this unique event to enjoy live Salsa music, dancing and food and drinks.” said Erlanger Mayor, Jessica Fette.



Salsa in the City will have live music by the famous Salsa band, Tropicoso.

Salsanatti Dance Company will be providing free dance lessons for anyone interested.

Food and drink will be available for purchase from El Ocho Loco Mexican Restaurant, Wooden Cask Brewery, and El Nopal Mexican Restaurant.



If the weather does not cooperate and it rains on Friday evening, the event will be moved inside the City Building to the council chambers. Parking will be available next door in the Lloyd High School parking lot.