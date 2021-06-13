Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Music@BCM concert series returns Thursday June 17 with Steve Bonafel















Break out the lawn chairs and pack up the picnic basket, Behringer-Crawford Museum’s annual summer concert series is back for 2021.

The Thursday evening outdoor music tradition resumes on June 17 and continues weekly through August 19. The opening night concert features Northern Kentucky bluegrass and country singer/songwriter Steve Bonafel, who performs original songs based on the history of the region, accompanied by multiple award-winning Nashville recording artists Jesse Lynn and the TNT Express.

The 2021 Music@BCM series continues with:

June 24: Burning Caravan

July 1: Ben Levin & The Heaters

July 8: Cheryl Renée

July 15: Bam Powell & The Troublemakers

July 22: Magnolia Vale

July 29: Mike Wade

August 5: Hot Magnolias

August 12: Son Del Caribe

August 19: The Company

The family-friendly Music@BCM performances take place in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road- in Covington’s Devou Park. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12. Performances run from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with adult beverages available for purchase. Parking is free.

In the event of rain, the music moves inside the museum and attendance may be limited. The museum will follow all local and state mandates for the safety of our patrons.

Music@BCM 2020 is sponsored by Ruth Faragher and Family, Ersatz & Moot Point Railway Co. and the Alumni of WNOP Jazz Radio, Hummel Hatfield Insurance, KW Mechanical, George & Margaret McLane Foundation and Ashley Development.

For more information, visit www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

From Behringer-Crawford Museum